Call centre raided in Delhi for promising couples male child through IVF abroad

A joint team of Health Ministry and Delhi Police on Monday night raided a call centre in Karol Bagh which was allegedly involved in sending couples to foreign countries with the promise of a male child through In vitro fertilization (IVF).

Talking to Zee Media, sources said that the call centre was owned by an engineer from IIT and they used to charge Rs 9 lakh from the couple who use their services. The women who were interested in having a baby boy used to get in touch with the call centre.

The police came to know about the call centre after raiding a clinic in Kirti Nagar. The clinic was raided after the Health Ministry received complaints that it was offering gender identification services. According to officials, around 300 people were employed at the call centre which offered IVF to people and used to take them to countries like Thailand, Singapore and Dubai.

The initial probe has revealed that the call centre, which was operating for the last two years, had a tie-up with over 100 IVF centres in the country. It is learnt that the call centre has sent around 6 lakh patients to abroad for treatment.

Sex selection is banned in India but allowed in several countries, including US, Mexico, Thailand, Singapore and Dubai.