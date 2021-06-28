Call for entries from young artists from Abir India

Abir India Foundation is inviting young Indian artists to send in their entries for their annual show First Take 2021. This is their fifth edition.

The call for entries is open till July 25th, 2021. Selected by an eminent jury panel, the best 10 of the selected entries will be awarded in a show. Artists are invited to check out this link abirindia.org to get more information and criterion for applications.

Through its last four editions, Abir India has received over 8000 entries out of which works of 500 artists have been chosen and 32 artists have been awarded.

The entries have so far come from over 473 pincodes in India, which include places like Cooch Behar, Gulbarga, Yawatmal, Imphal, Siliguri, and Margao.

The jury for the past competitions has included eminent personalities such as Mallika Sarabhai, Brinda Miller, Subodh Kerkar, Veer Munshi, Muzaffar Ali, Seema Kohli, among others. “The quality of works was so good that I was myself tempted to buy a number of them,” said Subodh Kerkar.

Artists have submitted entries in painting, sculptures, ceramic, mixed media, and prints. What resulted was a festival of colours and youthful vibes.

Going against the tide, even as the world emerges out of the pandemic, Abir India now presents FIRST TAKE 2021. An event of this magnitude, scale, and standard will definitely revive the enthusiasm of young artists and add a slice of hope and aspiration in the art community.

Abir India is an Ahmedabad based non-profit foundation started by painter, designer and natural dye expert Ruby Jagrut in 2016.

The foundation committed to give a fillip to young artists has now blossomed into a festival where immense talent takes wing. Driven by a strong ethic of philanthropy, the foundation not only hand-holds artists but also serves as a vibrant meeting point for art connoisseurs.

The insights gained during the event as well as the networking opportunities help artists expand their horizons.

For more information, contact Ms. Helly Patel on 9099506989 or email office@abirspace.com.