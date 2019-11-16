close

Delhi

Came to Delhi for Indian-style wedding, New Zealand woman found dead in Paharganj hotel

A New Zealand woman who came to marry her boyfriend here according to Indian customs has died in mysterious circumstances, police said on Saturday.

New Delhi: A New Zealand woman who came to marry her boyfriend here according to Indian customs has died in mysterious circumstances, police said on Saturday.

Tuiali Polly Anne, 49, had arrived in the national capital on Friday night along with her Australian-origin boyfriend, who has been detained for questioning. There has been a studied silence by the police over the woman`s death.

DCP and chief spokesperson of Delhi Police Mandeep Singh Randhawa and additional spokesperson of Delhi Police Headquarters Anil Mittal have not yet commented on Anne`s death. According to information received by IANS, the incident took place on Saturday morning, and a police probe is underway.

Sources in Paharganj police station told IANS: "The woman arrived at the hotel on Friday night with a boyfriend of Australian origin. Both of them had wanted to get married according to Indian customs and rituals in India."

On Saturday morning, the woman`s health suddenly deteriorated following which she was rushed to a hospital. The doctors there declared her dead and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Sources said the woman suffered a cardiac arrest. Delhi Police has informed the New Zealand embassy about the woman`s death.
 

 

