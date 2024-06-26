Can Asaduddin Owaisi Lose His Parliamentary Membership Over 'Palestine Slogan'? 

New Delhi: Famous for his quirky dialogues, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday sparked yet another controversy while taking the oath as the 18th Lok Sabha member. His expression caused an uproar from the Treasury benches, prompting the Chair to order that the remarks be removed from the record.

Owaisi was on the podium as he was swearing in his Lower House membership, and he concluded his speech by saying, “Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine." However, the Hyderabad MP justified his slogans; he told them to read what Mahatma Gandhi said about Palestine. “Other members are also saying different things... How is it wrong? Tell me the provisions of the Constitution,” reported PTI quoting Owaisi.

Can Owaisi Be Disqualified?

As the slogan attracted widespread buzz, Supreme Court Lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain informed late night on Tuesday that a formal complaint has been registered against the AIMIM MP.

In a post on social media ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Jain wrote, “A complaint has been filed before the President of India against Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi in terms of Articles 102 and 103 of the Constitution of India by Mr. Hari Shankar Jain, seeking his disqualification as a member of parliament.”

Articles 102 and 103 address the grounds and procedures for disqualifying members of Parliament.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya raised strong objections to the prayer offered by Owaisi.

"Palestine apart, is invoking religious idioms kosher, while taking an oath in secular India? Is Owaisi guilty of infusing religion and communalizing a solemn occasion?" Malviya said in a post on X.

Malviya noted that, as per the current rules, Asaduddin Owaisi could lose his membership in the Lok Sabha for showing support for Palestine, as this could be seen as having loyalty to another country. BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a rule stating that showing allegiance or support to a foreign country is a reason for disqualification, along with a video clip.