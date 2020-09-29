Can Ayurvedic medicines treat coronavirus, this is what clinical trial shows

In a significant development, an interim report on a clinical trial has shown that coronavirus COVID-19 patients undertaking natural treatment are resolving most symptoms earlier than those using allopathic medicines. The clinical trial was conducted at three hospitals.

The interim report said that combination treatment of an Ayurvedic remedy called ‘Immunofree’ by Corival Life Sciences, and Nutraceutical called ‘Reginmune’ by Biogetica have shown better results than the conventional medicines approved by the government for coronavirus treatment.

The interim report also added that tests such as C reactive protein, Procalcitonin, D Dimer and RT-PCR are also showing 20 to 60 per cent better improvement for the natural treatment when compared to conventional treatment of COVID-19 patients.

According to the report, over 85% of patients on the natural protocol tested negative for coronavirus on day 5 when compared to 60 per cent of patients undergoing conventional treatments. Notably, all patients tested negative whne they were tested on the 10th day.

Live TV

Immunofree and Reginmune were studied in pharmaceutical controlled multicentre clinical trial in 3 hospitals across the country. This trial approved by CTRI is being conducted on moderate COVID-19 positive patients at Government Medical Hospital, Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh, Parul Sevashram Hospital, Vadodara, Gujarat, and Lokmanya Hospital Pune, Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 61-lakh mark on Tuesday (September 29) with a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total coronavirus case tally stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases, 51,01,398 cured/discharged/migrated & 96,318 deaths.

In a related development, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said that a total of 7,31,10,041 samples were tested up to September, 28 for COVID-19, adding that 11,42,811 samples were tested yesterday.