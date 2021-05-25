हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Can COVID-19 vaccine jab cause infertility in both men and women? Check details

PIB Fact check has released a short video around the coronavirus vaccine misinformation.

Can COVID-19 vaccine jab cause infertility in both men and women? Check details
Photo courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: India continues to face the heat from the second wave of coronavirus and in such a time, a lot of fake news are spreading across the internet.  

One such example of fake news is around the coronavirus vaccine. People are spreading misinformation about the vaccine. one of which is that the vaccine may cause infertility in women and men!

PIB Fact check has released a short video around the coronavirus vaccine misinformation. 

There is no scientific record that the coronavirus vaccine results in infertility in men or women. The coronavirus vaccine is completely safe and effective. All the users are requested to beware of such misinformation and fake news. 

The coronavirus vaccine has helped save many people's lives. According to Minister for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi, the COVID-19 vaccines have saved 13,000 lives and prevented 39,100 hospitalisations.

