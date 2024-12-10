Bengaluru Techie Suicide: Techie Atul Subhash tragically took his own life after enduring relentless harassment from his estranged wife. She relentlessly pursued him through multiple legal battles, accusing him of dowry demands and insisting on a staggering Rs 3 crore settlement. Overwhelmed by the constant pressure, Atul felt abandoned by the very system meant to protect him, openly accusing the family court judge of neglecting his pleas and siding unjustly with his wife.

In his final moments, Atul left behind a heart-wrenching 24-page suicide note that laid bare his anguish and despair. Additionally, he penned a deeply emotional letter to his young son, pouring out his sorrow and placing the blame squarely on the unforgiving judicial system for steering his life towards such a heartbreaking end. Below is his letter - word by word - which reveals the pain he went through in the battle that he lost:

To my son - Vyom, I would like to say a few things. I hope he becomes wise enough to understand it someday:

Son - When I first saw you, I thought that I could give my life for you anyday. But, sadly, I am giving my life because of you. I don’t even remember your face now till I see pictures of you when you were 1 year old. I don’t feel anything about you now except a tinge of pain sometimes. Now, You just feel like a blackmail using which I will be extorted more and more. Though it would hurt you, the truth is that now you feel like a mistake I made. It is just sad that this shameless system can make a child a burden and liability to his father. I have met a lot of alienated fathers, most of them speak of similar feelings when they are being honest. Few emotional ones die everyday (figuratively) trying desperately to be a part of their children’s’ lives. The system wants to do this to every father. I am not going to do it. Till I am alive and make money, they will use you as a tool to harass your grandparents, uncle and me to extort more and more money from me. I can’t let all this harass my father, mother and brother unnecessarily. Not even for you. I can sacrifice 100 sons like you for my father. I can sacrifice a 1000 of me for you. But I will not be the reason for the harassment of my father. I doubt that you will ever understand what a father is. But I know exactly what a father is. He is a privilege to have. He is my ultimate pride. He is the one I would always try to be. He is the one who a son wants to challenge. He is the one who a son wants to make proud. A father son relationship can’t be written and even probably understood. But it is pointless to explain now. You will not know me. I wish I could have been with you. I wanted to pass on so much I understood, learnt and knew.

This is not suicide but murder, the law, justice process and judiciary of this country are responsible for this. pic.twitter.com/HHfFEd8uMl — खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh) December 10, 2024

Your inheritance was not money but the values, love, violence, sacrifice, culture, history, intellect, knowledge, rationality, irrationality, work ethic, family, friends, individual sovereignty, freedom, creation, destruction, will, vigor and spirit of a very lucky and fully loved man that was to be passed to his son and what is so very rare. In the last 3 years, I have tried to understand the changes happening in the world. I used to think that women empowerment is probably good and benign like most of the educated men. But It is not so. This movement has gone rogue. This idiotic thing is not going to stop at anything before destroying everything of value and it must end. Some old privileged elitist uncles and aunties might try to weaponise the existing systems to make a wife equal to god and husband a slave in marriage to fulfill their so-called stupid progressive agenda, that is not how it is and never will be. Those poor men who buy this idiotic philosophy might survive longer but they become slaves who neither feel peace nor live like free men. Some feminists say that marriage is a tool of patriarchy to enslave women. I don’t know if it is true, but I surely know that it can never become a successful tool to enslave men. It won’t work. All man made and derived systems that have experimented and dared to wage war on man and his blood are going to end one way or the other eventually. Afterall, What has survived in this known universe that has threatened this apex predator and his blood? Men wisely created so many systems like God, religion, morals, laws, society, marriage etc to stop themselves from acquiring that feared persona of a destructor which allows prosperity to flourish, but everything evil born in this bubble shall get destroyed for a new phase of creation to start. It is just a matter of time, all these unjust but seemingly good intentions will lead everyone to hell. Oops, sorry for going on this tangent, I hope you don’t have to find this extreme of your being but don’t hesitate if it is indeed necessary, my son! It exists in you for a reason and has its utility. I am able to kill my body because of this great, pure, passionate and purposeful violence that resides in every man. The only thing that matters is the purpose you use it for."

This letter by Atul Subhash to his son teared me up. This is a letter by a very intelligent, very rooted, very smart man, who is pouring out his anguish to a son who will never have the privilege of knowing his father, thanks to his greedy mother and a corrupt judge! pic.twitter.com/eR2xVUCCrv — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) December 10, 2024

Social media is abuzz with the case with netizens demanding legal reforms where men could get equal treatment.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).