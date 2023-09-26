Canada Updates Travel Advisory For India, Asks Citizens To Remain 'Vigilant'

Ottawa: The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for its citizens in India asking them to "remain vigilant and exercise caution." The Canadian government has said that the decision has been taken in the context of recent developments in Canada and India and "calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media." Tensions between India and Canada have flared after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that India was behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has rejected the allegations, calling them "absurd and motivated." Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was killed in Canada's Surrey on June 18.

The Canadian government in its travel advisory said, "In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution."

Last week, India also issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals and students living in Canada. On Wednesday, Indian nationals, students in Canada and those planning on travelling to the country have been advised to exercise caution. Indian nationals and Indian students in Canada have been advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen growing anti-India activities, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.

"In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the press release.

"Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents," it added.

Indian nationals and students in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in.

According to MEA, registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident.

It stated that India's High Commission and Consulates General will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Canada.