Canada Warns Its Citizens In India Of 'Intimidation, Harassment' In Latest Advisory

New Delhi: Canada has issued a revised travel advisory for its citizens in India, urging them to "exercise a high degree of caution." This update comes shortly after Canada recalled 41 diplomats and shut down most of its diplomatic missions in India amid escalating tensions between the two nations. The dispute centers around the killing of a Khalistani terrorist on Canadian soil.

Threat Of Terrorist Attacks

The advisory issued by Canada underscores the potential threat of terrorist attacks throughout India. It also acknowledges the growing sentiment against Canada in traditional media and on social platforms, prompting calls for protests. It warns that demonstrations, including anti-Canada protests, could take place, subjecting Canadians to potential intimidation and harassment. In Delhi and the National Capital Region, citizens are advised to maintain a low profile and refrain from sharing personal information with strangers.

Canada Withdraws 41 Diplomats

Canada's decision to withdraw 41 diplomats and their family members from India follows a dispute over diplomatic immunity. The announcement was made by Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, and it is linked to the contentious issue of the killing of a Sikh separatist.

Row Over Khalistani Extremist's Killing

The tension between India and Canada escalated after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. India vehemently rejected these allegations, considering them "absurd" and "motivated."

Diplomatic Immunity At Risk

In response to India's plan to unilaterally remove diplomatic immunities from Canadian diplomats, Canada decided to withdraw its diplomats from India to ensure their safety. This move affects the operations of the Canadian consulates in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, redirecting all services to the High Commission in New Delhi.

Defending Diplomatic Norms

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly criticized India's actions, calling them "contrary to international law" and a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Despite this, Canada has chosen not to reciprocate India's actions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining diplomatic norms.

Committed To International Law: Canada

Joly stressed Canada's commitment to international law and its willingness to engage with India. The decision to reduce the diplomatic staff in India is a significant development, impacting service delivery, but Canada will continue to accept and process visa applications from India, although processing times may be affected.

Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue with the Indian government to address this serious matter. Canada has already shared evidence with India regarding the case but did not provide specific details.

Both countries are urged to cooperate in the ongoing investigation, with Canadian law enforcement agencies actively involved. Meanwhile, India has suspended visa services for Canadians and called for Canada to take strong action against terrorists and anti-India elements operating from its territory.

Addressing Broader Issues

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, highlighted the broader issue of Canada's permissiveness toward terrorism, extremism, and violence, suggesting that it should be addressed in addition to the specific case of the Khalistani extremist's killing. This comprehensive news article covers the key developments and statements related to Canada's advisory to its citizens in India and the diplomatic tensions between the two countries.