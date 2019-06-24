Canadian national held at Delhi's IGI airport for carrying live bullet

New Delhi: A Canadian national was held at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Sunday for allegedly carrying a live round in his baggage to Terminal-3, police said.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deputed at the Pre-Embarkation Security Checks (PESCs) to clear people's luggage detected a live bullet round of 9 mm calibre at Security Hold Area of Terminal-3 through the X-BIS machine from hand baggage, officials said.

The baggage belonged to Fantu Baljit who was travelling to Bahrain on a Gulf Air flight scheduled to take off at 10:05 pm.



The Canadian man could not produce any valid documents or licence permitting the ammunition on inquiry.

The man, along with the seized live bullet was handed over to the Delhi Police. An inquiry has been initiated and an investigation is underway.

Earlier in February this year, A Raipur-bound man was arrested at the IGI airport for carrying 15 live bullets in his baggage.

Indian Aviation security rules forbid arms and ammunition to be carried by the passengers while travelling.