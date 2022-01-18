Canadian Sikh Ripudaman Singh Malik praises PM Narendra Modi's steps for Sikh community

New Delhi: Canadian Sikh Ripudaman Singh Malik whose name had cropped up in the Kanishka bombing in 1985 has heaped praise upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commendable gesture towards the Sikh community in resolving their issues.

However, at the same time, Malik has expressed serious concern over a few Sikhs for allegedly unleashing a coordinated campaign against Modi.

While offering to work with Modi led government for the redressal of other Sikh issues, Malik who is also president of Satnam Education Society of BC, Canada, has also appealed to Sikhs who are allegedly indulged in a nefarious campaign against the Indian Prime Minister to shun their insidious activities and instead cooperate with the Modi government for settling the remaining issues.



In a letter sent to Modi , Malik has given details of various initiatives of Modi government including elimination of blacklist of Sikhs which enabled thousands of Sikhs to visit their families in India, reopening of hundreds of 1984 anti Sikh riots closed cases which resulted in conviction and jail term for some, declaring 1984 anti Sikh riots as ‘genocide’, giving compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of anti Sikh genocide victims, opening of Kartarpur Corridor which facilitated pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartapur Sahib, Pakistan , appointing a Sikh Iqbal Singh Lalpura as Chairperson of National Commission for Minorities, grant of FCRA license for Golden Temple, year-long celebrations of 350th birth anniversary of Sikh’s first master Guru Nanak Dev, 450th birth anniversary of ‘Hind ki Chadar’ Guru Teg Bahadur and recognizing the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's younger sons Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh by declaring December 26 as ‘Veer Bal Divas.

Notably, Malik had fought a long battle before he was acquitted by the Canadian judiciary in 2005 of the charges of blowing Air India’s Flight 182 Kanishka.

While expressing concern at some Sikhs who were allegedly censuring the Modi government, Malik writes “ I am concerned at an orchestrated campaign by some misguided members of my community against you in person and India at large.”

He said, “I have separately appealed them to desist from a vicious and motivated campaign launched ostensibly on their own but actually at the behest of some foreign powers interested in destabilizing India and challenging India’s national integrity and instead they should be appreciative of the unprecedented positive gestures made by your government."

Malik has also offered the Modi government to work along with them in redressing the pending issues of concern to Sikhs in a democratic way adding that he had also made an appeal to Sikhs to engage in the process.

