Board exams

Cancel Class 10, 12 Board exams: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale to Maharashtra government

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Thursday (April 15) demanded the Maharashtra government to cancel the state board exmas for Class 10 and 12 Board students.

File Photo

Mumbai: Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Thursday (April 15) demanded the Maharashtra government to cancel the state board exams for Class 10 and 12 Board students.

Athawale welcomed the Centre's decision to cancel the CBSE Board exams for Class 10 students and postpone exams of Class 12 students. In a tweet, he said that the Maharashtra Board should also consider doing the same.

Meanwhile, the state government has said it will review the decision of the CBSE to cancel its class 10 board exams. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said it is better to discuss the CBSE’s move before taking any such decision for the state education board exams.

Gaikwad said she has already requested and informed other educational boards in the state about the state’s decision of postponement of Classes 10 and 12 exams.

