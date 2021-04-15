Cancel Class 10, 12 Board exams: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale to Maharashtra government

Mumbai: Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Thursday (April 15) demanded the Maharashtra government to cancel the state board exams for Class 10 and 12 Board students.

Athawale welcomed the Centre's decision to cancel the CBSE Board exams for Class 10 students and postpone exams of Class 12 students. In a tweet, he said that the Maharashtra Board should also consider doing the same.

सीबीएससी बोर्डाने दहावीच्या यंदाच्या परीक्षा रद्द करण्याचा अत्यंत योग्य निर्णय घेतला आहे.कोरोना चा कहर वाढत असताना विद्यार्थ्यांना त्याचा त्रास होऊ नये यासाठी महाराष्ट्रशासनानेही दहावी आणि बारावी च्या परीक्षा रद्द करून विद्यार्थ्यांना पुढील वर्गात वर्गोन्नती द्यावी. — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) April 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the state government has said it will review the decision of the CBSE to cancel its class 10 board exams. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said it is better to discuss the CBSE’s move before taking any such decision for the state education board exams.

Gaikwad said she has already requested and informed other educational boards in the state about the state’s decision of postponement of Classes 10 and 12 exams.

