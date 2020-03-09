Cancer-stricken 7-year-old Hyderabad boy’s wish to meet Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan fulfilled

Seven-year-old Mohammed Abdullah Hussain wish to meet Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan got fulfilled on Monday (March 9, 2020) after the Dubai Sheikh invited him to his residence. Mohammed Abdullah Hussain a cancer-fighting patient belongs to Hyderabad and he is a big fan of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan and his lifestyle.

Dubai Sheikh Hamdan wholeheartedly welcomed Abdullah and praised him during their interaction. Abdullah went to Dubai with his family to fulfil his wish of meeting his hero the Crown Prince of Dubai.

On being asked why he wanted to meet the Crown Prince, Abdullah had said, "I like His Highness Sheikh Hamdan because he is cool, adventurous and kind. I want to meet his pets and want to see his clothes. He is good and always helps people. He is an all-rounder. He is first in all activities. He is intelligent, smart and a genius."

Mohammed's parents were very happy by Dubai's crown prince gesture and thanked him for fulfilling the desire of their child. Mohammed also received gifts from Dubai Sheikh Hamdan on his arrival.

Mohammed is battling the third stage of cancer. Mohammed was unaware of the seriousness of his condition, he had to stop going to school as he was unable to sit up for long.

Zee News showed Abdullah's story to the world on March 6 after which he was called by the prince for the meeting.

Sheikh Hamdan, who is popularly known as Fazza, is very active on social media platforms where he regularly posts about his adventures and travels across the globe. He is also a nature lover and posts videos that show him bonding with animals or rescuing them.