The Supreme Court on Friday asked whether there was any restriction on jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from signing files for the remission of prisoners.

A bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih query came when it came to know the file of a convict seeking early release is getting delayed due to a signature from the Chief Minister Kejriwal.

The top court sought to know whether there is any restraint order against Arvind Kejriwal for not signing remission files from jail. The top court also noted that Kejriwal is inside jail in the alleged liquor policy irregularities case.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and Senior Advocate Archana Dave, who were representing the respondents in the matter, said that they will take instructions on this.

The top court made it clear that they have to place the rule related to it else it can exercise its power under Article 142 of the Constitution of India as it don't want to stall such issues. Thereafter the court adjourned the matter.

The top court also said that it will examine whether there is any restraint order on the Chief Minister performing his duties from jail because this will affect hundreds of cases.

The Court was hearing the plea by one convict seeking remission.

On May 10, the Delhi Government counsel told the top court that the concerned Board is considering the case of the petitioner for grant of permanent remission.

On July 19 the top court accepted the Delhi Government prayer seeking more time and extended the time granted to the State to take decision by a period of one month. However when it comes to know the issue that files are getting delayed further, it said today that it can't keep the pending for long.