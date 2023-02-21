'Can't Even Resolve Belagavi Dispute...': Telangana Minister KTR's Swipe at Nadda Over 'Modi Stopped Russia-Ukraine War' Remark

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has been a vocal critic of the Modi government's policies. While the BJP is aggressively trying to make its space in the Southern state, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has also sharpened its attack against the saffron party. In the latest dig at the Narendra Modi-led ruling dispensation, KTR criticised BJP president JP Nadda for saying that the Modi Government stopped the Ukraine war to evacuate Indians. KTR said that the claim comes from the BJP which is not able to resolve a border dispute between two states ruled by the party.

"Modi can’t even resolve Belagavi Border dispute between 2 BJP ruled states Karnataka & Maharashtra. But BJP president Nadda falsely claims that Modi stopped the Russia-Ukraine war! Their own Ministry of External Affairs says it’s Farce & Inaccurate! Aur Kitna Phekoge Sir?," said KTR in a tweet.

KTR's jibe came after Nadda yesterday said that no other Prime Minister got their people rescued from a conflict zone like PM Narendra Modi did by evacuating over 22,500 students while enforcing a ceasefire after war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

"No other Prime Minister in the history of India has been as great as Modi ji. He stopped the Russia-Ukraine war to evacuate 22,500 students from there back to India," Nadda said while addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Karnataka's Udupi. He further said that many students, who were rescued during the Ukrain-Russia war, were from Karnataka.

It may be recalled that when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out last year, the Ministry of External Affairs carried out an evacuation mission in close coordination with Russia as well as Ukraine. Over 22 thousand people including the majority of students were evacuated from Ukraine. Ukraine is a major hub for medical education and many Indian visit the country for educational purpose.