Can't have constant delays: Vice President Naidu counters CJI Bobde's 'no instance justice' remark

Pune: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called upon all the stakeholders in the judicial system to carry out their duties efficiently and to fast track rape cases without “constant delays”. Vice President's comments came in partial disagreement with the statement of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde.

While agreeing with CJI Bobde that there cannot be 'instant justice' in such cases, Naidu highlighted the issue of constant delays while calling it an "area of concern".

“I saw a statement by Chief Justice of India, very aptly he said ‘you can’t give instant justice’. But at the same time, you can’t have constant delays. It’s an area of concern for all of us and everyone should see to it that their duties are well performed,” he said at an event in Pune.

The Vice President's remarks came in the wake of anger across the nation about over the delay in delivering justice to the victims of sexual assault and rape. The Hyderabad and Unnao rape and murder incidents have sent shockwaves through the country, where demands of quicker justice to the victims have intensified.

Earlier on Saturday (December 7), Justice Bobde had said justice oses its basic character. CJI Bobde's statement had come a day after four accused in the Hyderabad government veterinarian's gang rape and murder case were shot dead in a police encounter.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new building at Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur, Justice Bobde had acknowledged that the criminal justice system had to reconsider the time taken for the disposal of a criminal case, he stressed that justice cannot be instant.

Naidu’s comment comes after a rape victim from Unnao, who was set ablaze, died at a hospital in Delhi and the recent incident of a young veterinarian being raped, killed and set ablaze in Hyderabad.