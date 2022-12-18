'Can't rally people just by walking': Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh criticises Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra recently and stated that he doesn't understand the purpose of the padayatra. Singh claimed that it wasn't simply enough to cover a distance by walking but one needs to explain what they will do for the country. Speaking at the NDTV conclave ‘Sadda Punjab’ in Chandigarh, he said, "Kisko jod rahe hain? You can’t rally people just by walking from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. People rally around ideas, policies. You will have to explain what you will do for India, its people. Mere travel by foot won’t get people to support you." Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra completed 100 days on Friday (Dec 16). The foot march began from Kanyakumari on September 7 and aims to complete its journey to Kashmir.

The Congress MP on Saturday arrived at his Delhi residence from Rajasthan. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party`s mass contact campaign had resumed from Rajasthan`s Dausa. The foot march, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7, marked its 100 days on Friday, during the 12th day of its Rajasthan leg.

Rajya Sabha MP and party General Secretary KC Venugopal, on Friday, tweeted: "Today the historic journey of #BharatJodoYatra completes #100Days, uniting the country against hatred, bigotry, division, violence, injustice, unemployment &price rice. The #BJY has covered 8 states & 2,763KMs winning the hearts (in emoji) of millions. Thank you all for the love & camaraderie."

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country"

Captain Amarinder Singh had joined the BJP in September this year. He resigned from Congress in 2021.

(With agency inputs)