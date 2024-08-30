Advertisement
NewsIndia
BENGALURU TRAFFIC

'Can't Rely On Google Maps In Bengaluru' : Investor Ashish Kacholia Misses Flight Due To Traffic

The investor shared his experience on the social media platform X, expressing frustration at the discrepancy.

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 06:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a recent incident, renowned investor Ashish Kacholia missed his flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai due to the unpredictable nature of Bengaluru's traffic. The city, known for its congested roads, proved to be a challenge even for Google Maps, which underplayed the travel time required to reach the airport.

Google Maps Miscalculates Travel Time

Kacholia, who co-founded Hungama Digital, was traveling from Bengaluru's HSR Layout to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), a distance of over 50 kilometers. According to Google Maps, the journey was expected to take 1 hour and 45 minutes. However, unforeseen traffic and weather conditions extended the trip to 3 hours, causing Kacholia to miss his flight. The investor shared his experience on the social media platform X, expressing frustration at the discrepancy.
The situation was further complicated by sudden rainfall, which exacerbated the already heavy traffic. 

 Criticism of Bengaluru's Infrastructure

Kacholia took the opportunity to contrast Bengaluru's infrastructure with that of Mumbai. In a post on X, he expressed gratitude for the efforts of Mumbai’s municipal corporation, BMC, in maintaining smoother traffic flow in the city, implying that Bengaluru's infrastructure could use significant improvements. His comments have sparked further discussions about the challenges of commuting in Bengaluru.

