Can't rule out terror attack along western coast, but Indian Navy fully prepared: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that a terror attack along the western coast cannot be ruled out but he quickly added that the country's maritime forces were fully prepared for any such strike.

"We cannot rule out that terrorists from a neighbouring country may carry out an incident on our coastline, which extends from Kutch to Kerala. I would like to assure everyone that our maritime security is absolutely strong. We are committed to ensuring foolproof coastal security," Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister made these remarks while speaking at a function organised in Kollam, Kerala, by spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi on the occasion of her birthday to pay respect and offer support to the families of the CRPF personnel, who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack in February this year.

Earlier, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Army's Southern Commander Lt Gen Satinder Saini had expressed apprehensions about possible infiltration into the country through the Sir Creek estuary located on India`s borders with Pakistan.

The Defence Minister also praised Mata Amritanandamayi for promoting social causes.

''This year she has pledged to support the families of the CRPF personnel who were martyred in Pulwama. A country which does not remember the sacrifice of its soldiers will not be respected anywhere in the world. The armed forces are the embodiment of India`s strong will power," Singh said.