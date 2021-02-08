Captain Amarinder Singh trying to conduct unfair local bodies' elections in Punjab, says AAP's Jarnail Singh

New Delhi: Expressing grave concern over the use of government machinery and bullying by the ruling Congress party to win the upcoming Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab in-charge and MLA from Delhi Jarnail Singh said that the misuse of power by the ruling party was reprehensible and oppressive. Addressing a press conference convened at the party headquarters here on Monday, Jarnail Singh said that the whole of Punjab saw the sorts of violence and the ordeal that the AAP local bodies' candidates had to face during the time of nominations.

He said that the AAP candidates from Zira, Jalalabad, Sunam, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Jagraon had to face harassment, assault and nabbing attempts being made by Congress 'goons'. He said that at all the places where the incidents of bullying were reported, the police under the influence of the local MLAs threatened the AAP candidates to prevent them from filing the nominations and contest the MC elections. Jarnail Singh said that the election commission categorises local body seats based on the law and order situation in those areas and mobilises security forces based on the situation.

"This time, the State Election Commission has neither categorised the seats on the law and order situation nor have they given any information as to how they plan to mobilise the security forces," he added.

He said that several incidents at various districts across the state were reported in which the ruling party committed blatant hooliganism, intimidated and prevented AAP candidates from filing the nomination papers, thus violating the democratic values and breach of peace.

He further said that the law and order situation in the state was completely destroyed and safety of the people of Punjab and the candidates ahead of the forthcoming municipal bodies' elections were at risk.

Lashing out at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on the law and order situation in the state, Jarnail Singh asked Captain as to what he was planning to do about the worsening law and order situation in the upcoming local bodies' polls. "Why is Captain Amarinder turning a blind eye to the violence being done by his own Congress goons? What are his real intentions behind this?," he added. He said the Congress was making attempts to tamper the elections process by intimidating and attacking the AAP candidates.

Further slamming Captain Amarinder Singh-led government, Jarnail Singh said that the Congress had made huge false promises to the people of Punjab before the 2017 elections and now when they failed to fulfil them; the fear of defeat was haunting the Congress due to which they resorted to undemocratic manoeuvres to win this election.

The AAP leader demanded Captain Amarinder and the Election Commission to immediately deploy paramilitary forces to seats with the worst law and order situation and ensure that the elections are conducted fairly.

"If despite our demands, Captain does not ensure that law and order are stable during the time of elections then we would be forced to believe that Captain Amarinder Singh is purposely trying to sabotage the democratic process and trying to conduct an unfair election," he added.

He said that the voters of Punjab would not be intimidated with such poor politics and will give a befitting reply to the Congress 'goondas' in the forthcoming municipal bodies' elections for assassinating democracy and hooliganism.