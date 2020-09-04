हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana

Car overturns, colides with pipiline in Telangana's Nalgonda; 5 dead

The bodies have been sent to the Devarakonda mortuary for post-mortem.

Car overturns, colides with pipiline in Telangana&#039;s Nalgonda; 5 dead
Representational Image

NALGONDA: Five people were killed after their car overturned and collided with a pipeline on Chintapalli Mandal, Dhairyapuri Tanda Sagar Highway of Nalgonda district on Friday, the police said.

"Five youths died on the spot when their car overturned and collided with a water pipeline. It appears that the driver was drowsy. After receiving the information, we rushed to the spot, took relief measures, pulled out the bodies trapped inside the vehicle," said Srinivas Reddy, Circle Inspector, Nampally Police Station, Nalgonda District.

The bodies have been sent to the Devarakonda mortuary for post-mortem, he added.

Tags:
TelanganaNalgondaaccidentmishap
Next
Story

Bihar elections, 65 pending bypolls to be held around same time: Election Commission
  • 39,36,747Confirmed
  • 68,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

Globally, 463 million schoolchildren unable to access online learning during school closures, says UNICEF Report
PT3M38S

COVID-19 Impact: Globally, 463 million schoolchildren unable to access online learning during school closures, says UNICEF Report