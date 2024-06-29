Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761789
NewsIndia
NOIDA ROAD ACCIDENT

Noida: Car Runs Over Toddler Playing With Mother Outside Home, CCTV Video Goes Viral

The driver of the car fled the scene after taking the child to the hospital. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and it is now going viral on the internet. The girl is battling for her life at Kailash Hospital. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 04:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Noida: Car Runs Over Toddler Playing With Mother Outside Home, CCTV Video Goes Viral

A minor girl was hit by a car while playing with her mother in front of their home in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera in front of the mother. The 19 month old is in critical condition. She has been admitted to city's Kailash hospital. The accused driver is absconding. The incident took place in B Block of Sector 63A, Noida. A woman living on rent here was playing with her 19-month-old baby on the footpath in front of her house. This incident caused quite a stir in the surrounding area. 

The driver of the car fled the scene after taking the child to the hospital. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and it is now going viral on the internet. The girl is battling for her life at Kailash Hospital. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: With CM Yogi in UP...Sangh Returns!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Rahul Gandhi's next plan?
DNA Video
DNA: Bolivia coup attempt fails
DNA Video
DNA: Who is saving NEET mastermind?
DNA Video
DNA: Big Scam in Lucknow!
DNA Video
DNA: History of Sengol
DNA Video
DNA: How long will bridges keep collapsing in Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Cows will face a carbon tax in Denmark!
DNA Video
DNA: Who made Manali a 'garbage dump'?
DNA Video
DNA: How much loss does Delhi suffer from traffic jam?