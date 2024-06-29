Noida: Car Runs Over Toddler Playing With Mother Outside Home, CCTV Video Goes Viral

A minor girl was hit by a car while playing with her mother in front of their home in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera in front of the mother. The 19 month old is in critical condition. She has been admitted to city's Kailash hospital. The accused driver is absconding. The incident took place in B Block of Sector 63A, Noida. A woman living on rent here was playing with her 19-month-old baby on the footpath in front of her house. This incident caused quite a stir in the surrounding area.

The driver of the car fled the scene after taking the child to the hospital. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and it is now going viral on the internet. The girl is battling for her life at Kailash Hospital.