'Careless, Clueless, Hopeless': BJP Attacks Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Over Budget Blunder

JAIPUR: The main opposition party BJP on Friday came down heavily on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for reading parts of the old budget in the State Assembly. Training her guns at the CM Gehlot, state’s former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje alleged that Gehlot kept on reading the excerpts from the previous budget, on urban employment and the Krishi budget, for almost eight minutes. "A Chief Minister coming to the Assembly without reading or checking the budget that he is going to present shows how he is governing his state. Such a state will definitely suffer," she said. The Rajasthan BJP leader added, "Budget is a very important document. I have also been the Chief Minister. I used to read the budget twice or thrice. The Chief Minister kept reading the old document for eight minutes."

Further attacking the Congress government, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called the budget being presented by CM Gehlot ''clueless, hopeless & directionless.'' He also accused the Gehlot government of taking the backward and asked Rahul Gandhi to intervene.

CLUELESS

HOPELESS

DIRECTIONLESS Govt of Rajasthan



Law & order & Finances Bhagwan Bharose



On one hand CM Yogi & PM Modi taking UP ahead to $1 trillion economy and on other hand Rajasthan CM Gehlot taking Rajasthan behind by reading old budget



Rahul ji kuch boliye

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Khemchand Sharma too took to Twitter and attacked the Gehlot government over poor law & order situation and his budget goof-up.

कॉंग्रेस की सरकार में राजस्थान की कानून व्यवस्था के साथ-साथ अर्थव्यवस्था भी राम भरोसे चल रही है



राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत पुराना बजट पढ़ने लगे.. क़रीब 10 मिनट तक वे पिछले साल की ही बजट पढ़ते रहे. विधायकों के टोकने पर उन्हें गलती का एहसास हुआ#AshokGehlot — khemchand sharma #Brajwasi #RadheRadhe (@SharmaKhemchand) February 10, 2023

It may be noted that the Assembly proceedings were disrupted briefly following the allegations from the BJP. Following the alleged blunder made by the Congress leader, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators protested and the assembly proceedings got disrupted.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria questioned, "Rajasthan State Assembly proceedings disrupted as the Opposition alleges that CM Ashok Gehlot presented old budget today. This budget cannot be presented. Was it leaked?"

Gehlot, however, clarified by saying, "You (Opposition) can point out only if there`s a difference b/w what`s written in the budget in my hand and its copies were given to the House members. If a page was added to my budget copy by mistake, then how does the matter of leaking of budget arise?"

Taking to Twitter, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh said, "Gehlot ji remains very careless, campaigned for this year`s budget and started reading the old budget! The public was thinking of a light of relief in the darkness spread by misrule, here the Chief Minister`s light went off. Don`t know, laugh or cry!"