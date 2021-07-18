Cars swept away in waterlogged streets as heavy rains lash Mumbai

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai city for several hours since Saturday leading to flooded streets, water logging was reported from several areas which swept away cars. In a video shared by news agency ANI, a car is seen being swept away by strong water currents in a flooded street at Borivali east area.

Following continuous rains in Maharashtra on Sunday, rainwater entered residences located at Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali East area of Mumbai. Railway tracks in Mumbai were also waterlogged after continuous heavy rainfall.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rainwater entered Mumbai's Borivali east area following a heavy downpour this morning pic.twitter.com/7295IL0K5K — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Meanwhile, BMC informed that as many as 15 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai's Chembur and Vikhroli areas.

"17 trains short terminated/regulated as 'very heavy rainfall' causes waterlogging on railway tracks at multiple locations in Mumbai and suburban areas. All pumps are working at waterlogged areas," said Western Railway on Sunday morning.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains in the city for the next 24 hours.