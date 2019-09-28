Case filed against Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Bihar for threatening India with nuclear war

Patna: A case has been filed against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Saturday for using objectionable language against India and threatening it with nuclear war during his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday.

According to reports, the case against Pakistan PM has been filed by a local lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha, who alleged that Khan had used objectionable language against India in his pseech.

The case was filed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Muzaffarpur.

The complainant further requested the court to direct an order to lodge an FIR against Khan on the basis of his complaint.

In his petition, Ojha said that the Pakistan Premier's remarks against India in reference to the scrapping of Article 370 will only instigate a section of people and create disharmony in the country.

While speaking at the UN General Assembly, Khan warned that there "will be a bloodbath" in Jammu and Kashmir whenever curfew is lifted.

"What happens then. Has anyone thought about that?" Khan said.

Targeting PM Narendra Modi, Khan said, "Illusions of racial superiority and arrogance lead people to make mistakes and cruel decisions," referring to the August 5 revocation of special status for Kashmir.

Imran Khan warned that "there will be another Pulwama and then India will blame Pakistan", referring to the February 14 suicide terror attack Kashmir, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed by an operative of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.

He accused India of trying to push Pakistan to the Financial Action Task Force blacklist.

Khan accused RSS of ethnic cleansing of Muslims in India and said that PM Modi was working on its directions.