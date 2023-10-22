'Cash For Query' Scandal: BJP MP Moves Lokpal Against Mahua Moitra

Trouble appears mounting for Trinamool Congress MP after BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey further approached anti-corruption body watchdog, Lokpal and lodged a complaint against the TMC leader over 'cash for query' case. Dubey has earlier lodged a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker over the issue. The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha is already looking into the allegations against Moitra.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dubey wrote, "(I am) tired of hearing CBI, CBI. I filed a complaint (against Mahua Moitra) with the Lokpal today. The Lokpal is the only authority, which is mandated to look into complaints of corruption or impropriety against MPs, ministers or other people's representatives. The CBI is an agency through which it carries forward its investigation into such complaints."

CBI- CBI सुनते सुनते थक गया हूँ । आज लोकपाल को शिकायत दर्ज करा दिया । सांसद,मंत्री का भ्रष्टाचार लोकपाल ही देखता है,CBI ही उसका माध्यम है । — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) October 21, 2023

Dubey filed a complaint with the Lokpal, accusing Moitra of accepting a sum of Rs 2 crores, consisting of both Indian and foreign currencies, from businessman Darshan Hiranandani. This alleged transaction was purportedly in exchange for Moitra posing questions in Parliament. Furthermore, Dubey claimed that Hiranandani had misused the Lok Sabha login credentials of the TMC MP while she was overseas.

"The complainant is in receipt of a letter dated October 14, 2023, from one Jai Anant Dehadrai, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, wherein several serious and disturbing facts along with detailed proof have been mentioned against Mahua Moitra. In the letter, Dehadrai provides in great detail how, when and where Moitra received bribes from a businessman Darshan Hiranandani. The said letter clearly mentions how Mahua Moitra has received Rs two crores in cash from the said Darshan Hiranandani both in Indian currency and in foreign currency for asking questions in Parliament. The content of the said letter is self-explanatory. It also mentions that the said Darshan Hiraanandani had direct access to Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha logging credentials and the same has been used by the said Darshan Hiraanandani while Mahua Moitra was travelling abroad," Dubey said in his complaint to Lokpal.

Meanwhile, Hiranandani on Friday submitted an affidavit to the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha turning approver. The accused Dubai-based businessman alleged that the TMC MP provided him with her 'Parliament login and password' so that he 'could post questions directly on her behalf when required'.

In her response to the affidavit, Moitra said earlier that it was "on white paper and not an official letterhead". "The affidavit is on white paper and not an official letterhead or notarized. Why would one of India's most respected/educated businessmen sign a letter like this on white paper unless a gun was put on his head to do it?" she posted on X.

Meanwhile, Moitra's party TMC has distanced itself from the controversy refusing to comment on the matter. The party said that only concerned person shall reply to this issue.