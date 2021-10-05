हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Caste-based census

Caste census at state level after consensus among political parties: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar is hoping for a common understanding between political parties on caste-based census.

Caste census at state level after consensus among political parties: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that hopefully there will be a consensus among all the political parties in the state on caste census and steps to conduct it will be figured out.

Talking to reporters, CM Nitish Kumar said, "We are of the view that caste census should be carried out across India. Earlier also, a delegation of 10 parties had met PM Narendra Modi to press for a caste census. Within a few days, all the parties in Bihar will work out to conduct a caste census in the state context. I am hopeful that there will be a consensus among all the parties."

Referring to a NITI Aayog study, Best Practices in the Performance of District Hospitals - on the number of beds per lakh population - according to which Bihar has only six beds per 1 lakh population, the CM said that the richest states in the country could not be compared with the poorest state.

He said, "Is it correct to compare Maharashtra with Bihar? Maharashtra is the richest state of the country whereas Bihar is the poorest."

He further said, "The NITI Aayog should conduct a study on the basis of the financial condition of the states. There should be different studies for poor states and rich states. The assessment of NITI Aayog is not correct. Whenever there is a next formal meeting with NITI Aayog, I will raise this issue with them."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Caste-based censusBiharNarendra ModiNitish Kumar
Next
Story

Indian Railway Recruitment: Applications invited for over 4,000 apprentice posts at scr.indianrailways.gov.in, check details here

Must Watch

PT2M25S

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: WhatsApp Group was created before the incident