'Caste Census, Economic Survey Would Expose Truth': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader and MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Central government spends a negligible amount of money for the welfare of the tribals in the country and a caste census followed by the economic survey would expose the government's truth on the matter.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Shandol Rahul Gandhi said, "If the Govt of India spends Rs 10 then an Adivasi officer takes decision for only 10 paise. This has to be changed. A caste census and then an economic survey would expose the truth. The economic survey will also reveal the data about the accumulation of the resources."

Congress star campaigner also claimed that nearly 30 lakh positions for jobs are vacant in the Union Government but BJP is unwilling to fulfil it. "The Govt of India has 30 lakh vacancies. The people in the BJP don't give them to you. They give you work on contract but don't give you govt jobs. We will grant you 30 lakh govt jobs as our first step after the formation of our govt," he said.

Congress leader further attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'Agnipath' scheme alleging that the policy was his brainchild and all the decisions were taken in PM's Office.

"Earlier poor used to join Army, they used to get pension. Now they are training an individual for 4 months whereas a Chinese soldier is getting training for five years. You know what will happen, and when that agniveer will die he won't get anything no pension, no canteen. We will abolish this scheme once our government comes to power. Interstingly, even Army is against the Agniveer scheme. This scheme was the idea of Prime Minister and its decision was taken in Prime Minister office," he said.