CASTE CENSUS

'Caste Census Mission Of My Life': Rahul Gandhi Says No Force Can Stop It If Congress Wins Elections

Rahul Gandhi has said that Congress will conduct a caste census if his party wins the ongoing elections. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 02:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led Narendra Modi government over not conducting the caste census and said that ensuring justice for the people of India is his life's mission. Addressing the ‘Samajik Nyay Sammelan’, the Congress leader alleged that those who call themselves ‘deshbakt’ are scared of the ‘X-ray’ of caste census. During his speech, the Gandhi scion assured that no force can stop it if his party wins the elections. The Congress leader said ensuring social justice for the people of India and conducting the caste census is his life's mission. He also pledged to ensure justice for the 90 per cent of the population against whom injustice has been done. 

“As soon as our government is formed, the first thing that would be done is caste census,” Rahul Gandhi said. He also said that the Congress manifesto aims to give back 90 per cent of Indians a small part of the Rs 16 lakh crore given to big businessmen as loan waivers.

Speaking on the Caste census at the Social justice conclave in Delhi,  Rahul Gandhi said, "...After 70 years, it is an important step, we should assess what is the situation now and what direction we need to take. We will implement this."

 

 

Rahul also said that PM Modi has panicked over the promises made by the Congress parry in its manifesto. "So did you like the Congress manifesto? You must have seen that the PM has panicked. It is a revolutionary manifesto," he added.

