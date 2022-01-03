CAT 2021 Result likely to release today at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to check

Common Admission Test (CAT) Result 2021 is likely to be announced shortly and once declared, candidates can check the result online on the official website at https://iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2021 was conducted at 438 test centres across 156 cities in India on November 28 in three shifts.

Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakhs who had registered. The overall attendance was approximately 83%.

Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates who had taken the exam, 35% were females, 65% were males and 2 candidates represented the Transgender community.

Here's how to check Common Admission Test (CAT) Result 2021:

Once the CAT 2021 result is declared, visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

On the home page, click on login.

On the window that opens, enter your registration number and password to access your account and check the CAT 2021 result.

This is noteworthy that CAT is required to get admission into various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of different IIMs across India. CAT scores can also be used by listed non-IIM member institutions for admission into the MBA programme.

