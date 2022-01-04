CAT 2021 Results declared at iimcat.ac.in, engineering students shine as 9 candidates score 100 percentile

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 Result: The CAT 2021 Result was announced on Monday (January 3, 2022) on the CAT 2021 official website at https://iimcat.ac.in.

Prof. MP Ram Mohan, CAT Convener, 2021, informed that 9 candidates, all males, have scored 100 percentiles, of which, 7 are from an engineering background.

While four of the top scorers are from Maharashtra, two are from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Haryana, Telangana and West Bengal.

19 score 99.99 percentile in CAT 2021

19 candidates, all males, secured 99.99 percentiles. Out of these, 16 are from an engineering background. Mohan said that 19 students, 18 males and one female, scored 99.98 percentiles.

IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2021 scores. 88 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2021 scores this year for admission into their management programmes.

Candidates are advised to check the CAT website to ensure the institutions you are applying to with the CAT score are registered with the CAT 2021 centre.

This is noteworthy that CAT 2021 was conducted at 438 test centres across 156 cities in India on November 28. Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakhs who had registered. The overall attendance was approximately 83%.

Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates who had taken the exam, 35% were females, 65% were males and 2 candidates represented the Transgender community.

How to check Common Admission Test (CAT) Result 2021?

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

On the home page, click on login to download CAT 2021 Score Card.

to download CAT 2021 Score Card. On the window that opens, enter your 'User ID' and 'password' to access your account and check the CAT 2021 result.

The CAT is required to get admission into various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of different IIMs across India. CAT scores can also be used by listed non-IIM member institutions for admission into the MBA programme.

