Every year, millions of students take the CAT exam in order to get admission to top management schools. This year's exam may be held in November as well.

By passing the CAT exam, students can gain admission to universities like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bengaluru, and IIM Kolkata.

To pass the CAT exam on their first attempt, students need a better timetable and approach. With the right preparation approach and determination, you can get a 99+ percentile on the first try.

1. Start studying for the CAT 2022 exam as soon as feasible.

Candidates who are preparing for the CAT 2022 entrance test have a lot of time to cover the CAT 2022 entrance exam syllabus. As a result, candidates will not be concerned about running out of time at the last minute.

Aspirants who want to pass the CAT exam on their first attempt should begin studying as soon as possible. Start your CAT 2022 preparation with Oswaal CAT Previous Year Solved Paper for Exam 2022 to ease your exams and get different benefits from it:

Three Sections are as follows- Verbal Ability & Reading comprehension, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

Chapter wise and Topic wise introduction.

Previous Years’ (1990-2008 & 2017-2021) Exam Questions to facilitate focused study

CAT 2021 – All three sessions’ papers section wise for understanding pattern and type of the questions.

Mind Maps to provoke new ideas

Boost Memory skills with Mnemonics

Concept wise Videos in QR codes for Digital Learning Experience

Here is the recommended link for Oswaal CAT Previous Year Solved Paper for Exam 2022 Click here, https://bit.ly/3KILLe7

2. Consolidate your basic notions and principles.

When studying for the CAT 2022, one should start with the fundamentals and work their way up to the more challenging ideas. It will be easier to solve difficult issues if you have a better comprehension of basic concepts and principles. In terms of comprehension check preparation, the same pattern of simple to challenging prepares the candidates more effectively.

3. Know the CAT Syllabus thoroughly

One of the key strategies to crack CAT 2022 in the first attempt is to prepare well for the CAT syllabus. By preparing well the syllabus students can go through all the possible questions thoroughly.

4. Time management and mock tests are also necessary

The candidates who are eager to crack the CAT entrance exam in the first attempt must plan how to use the time in their hands effectively. In these two months, candidates should focus on revising the topics already prepared and take CAT mock tests with different difficulty levels. Candidates must take at least three to four mock tests per week and analyze them thoroughly. However, the total minutes to complete the test is 120 minutes. So, the students must have to focus on the time during their paper.

HOW TO START PREPARING FOR CAT 2022 EXAM? EXPERT TIPS & SUGGESTIONS

5. Increase speed and accuracy in CAT exam 2022:

In order to assure a good percentage, what you need is to solve the maximum amount of sample paper. As the solving paper will help to increase your writing speed and also it will develop your mind.

Solve the wrong questions again and again to achieve better accuracy. Attempt it again and again and make sure the time you attempted in the first segment is low than the second attempt.

Other than that, categorize the question on the basis of their difficulties. Always try to complete the easy question first then go to the difficulty level. If you get confused or unsure about a question, leave it and move on. If you have even a smidgeon of hesitation, don't ask a question.

Also note that the pattern on the CAT paper is never the same. Every year, the CAT pattern changes, whether it's the distribution of questions among sections/within them, or the number of MCQs and TITA type problems. There are also trick questions from time to time. As a result, there is no sure-fire formula for achieving a score of 100 or 99 percentile. It's all about how quickly and precisely you can answer a question. So always follow these tips while preparing for CAT 2022 exam.

