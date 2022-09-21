CAT 2022 last date to register TODAY at iimcat.ac.in- Here’s how to register

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test, CAT, registration deadline is scheduled to end today, September 21, 2022. Prior to September 14, the application date has been extended to September 21. The deadline for registration on iimcat.ac.in is 5 pm for those candidates who are interested in applying and are eligible to do so but have not yet done so. Applications received after the deadline won't be accepted. You can check the application process and direct link here.

The application period began on August 3, 2022. The announcement of the deadline extension further said that candidates could now select Imphal (Manipur) as their preferred city for the CAT 2022 exam.

CAT 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates Application process to start on 3-Aug Application process to end on 21-Sep Admit card to be out on 27-Oct Exam to be conducted on 27-Nov GATE-2023 Results 16-Mar

CAT 2022: Here’s how to register for CAT online

Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in

Click on the registration link given on the homepage

Register yourselves and then login with the ID and password

Fill in all the details and upload the necessary documents required

Pay the application fee

Submit, download and take a print out

CAT 2022: Documents required to register for CAT 2022

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

The graduation mark sheet and certificate

Certificate of BirthAddress Proof

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PWD certificate (if applicable)

Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking Details

The best Indian Institutes of Management, or IIMs, hold CAT every year. On November 27, 2022, there will be three sessions of the exam, lasting two hours each. Candidates should be aware that they must carry their admit card with them at all times on the day of the exam in order to sit for it.