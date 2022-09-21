NewsIndia
CAT 2022

CAT 2022 last date to register TODAY at iimcat.ac.in- Here’s how to register

CAT 2022: The registration deadline will end today at 5 pm on iimcat.ac.in. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to get themselves registered by following these steps, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 07:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test, CAT, registration deadline is scheduled to end today, September 21, 2022. Prior to September 14, the application date has been extended to September 21. The deadline for registration on iimcat.ac.in is 5 pm for those candidates who are interested in applying and are eligible to do so but have not yet done so. Applications received after the deadline won't be accepted. You can check the application process and direct link here.

The application period began on August 3, 2022. The announcement of the deadline extension further said that candidates could now select Imphal (Manipur) as their preferred city for the CAT 2022 exam.

CAT 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates
Application process to start on 3-Aug
Application process to end on 21-Sep
Admit card to be out on 27-Oct
Exam to be conducted on 27-Nov
GATE-2023 Results 16-Mar

CAT 2022: Here’s how to register for CAT online

  • Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on the registration link given on the homepage
  • Register yourselves and then login with the ID and password
  • Fill in all the details and upload the necessary documents required
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit, download and take a print out

CAT 2022: Documents required to register for CAT 2022

  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheets
  • The graduation mark sheet and certificate
  • Certificate of BirthAddress Proof
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • PWD certificate (if applicable)
  • Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking Details

The best Indian Institutes of Management, or IIMs, hold CAT every year. On November 27, 2022, there will be three sessions of the exam, lasting two hours each. Candidates should be aware that they must carry their admit card with them at all times on the day of the exam in order to sit for it.

 

