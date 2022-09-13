CAT 2022 Registration last date to register TOMORROW at iimcat.in- Here’s how to apply
CAT 2022: The CAT Registration last date to register is tomorrow, September 14, 2022. Those candidates who are interested may register on the official website, iimcat.in, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test, CAT, is conducted by the top Indian Institutes of Management, IIMs. Registration for CAT 2022 commenced on August 3, 2022. The registration period will finish tomorrow, September 14, 2022. Candidates may apply on the official website, iimcat.in, where the registration link is now live. Candidates who want to apply for the CAT 2022 Exam must sign up and complete the application forms by tomorrow at 5 p.m. The registration link will be disabled after 5 p.m., and those who fail to make the deadline will have their registrations rejected.
On November 27, 2022, the exam will be held in three two-hour sessions. Candidates should be aware that they must carry their admit card with them at all times on the day of the exam in order to be admitted.
CAT 2022: Here’s how to register for CAT
- Visit the official website – iimcat.in
- Click on the registration link given on the homepage
- Register yourselves and then login with the ID and password
- Fill in all the details and upload the necessary documents required
- Pay the application fee
- Submit, download and take a printout
The CAT 2022 Exam is planned for November 27, 2022, and the Call Card will be made available on October 27, 2022.
Live Tv
More Stories