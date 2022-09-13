CAT 2022 Registration last date to register TOMORROW at iimcat.in- Here’s how to apply

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test, CAT, is conducted by the top Indian Institutes of Management, IIMs. Registration for CAT 2022 commenced on August 3, 2022. The registration period will finish tomorrow, September 14, 2022. Candidates may apply on the official website, iimcat.in, where the registration link is now live. Candidates who want to apply for the CAT 2022 Exam must sign up and complete the application forms by tomorrow at 5 p.m. The registration link will be disabled after 5 p.m., and those who fail to make the deadline will have their registrations rejected.

On November 27, 2022, the exam will be held in three two-hour sessions. Candidates should be aware that they must carry their admit card with them at all times on the day of the exam in order to be admitted.

CAT 2022: Here’s how to register for CAT

Visit the official website – iimcat.in

Click on the registration link given on the homepage

Register yourselves and then login with the ID and password

Fill in all the details and upload the necessary documents required

Pay the application fee

Submit, download and take a printout

The CAT 2022 Exam is planned for November 27, 2022, and the Call Card will be made available on October 27, 2022.