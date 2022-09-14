CAT 2022: Registration to close TODAY at iimcat.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

CAT 2022: The IIM (IIM) Bangalore will close the Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 registration process today, September 14 at 5 pm. CAT registration began on August 3rd at 10 a.m. Candidates interested in appearing for the CAT exam in 2022 can go to iimcat.ac.in, the CAT's official website. and complete the CAT form before the deadline. The CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to take place on November 27. Candidates are required to pay the CAT exam fee online. The fee to register for the CAT varies depending on the candidate's category.

For candidates in the reserved category, the CAT application price is Rs 1150, an increase of Rs 50 from the previous year's exam fee. Candidates in the general category must pay 2300 rupees. Admit cards for the CAT 2022 exam will be distributed on October 27, and candidates will have the chance to make changes to their CAT application.

CAT registration 2022: Here’s how to apply

Interested candidates can follow the CAT registration process below to fill out the CAT application form.

Visit the official website of CAT 2022, iimcat.ac.in

Click on the register button

Registered candidates need to click on the login button

Important information will pop up. Read the information carefully before filling in the details

Enter the required details and click on generate OTP. OTP will be sent to the mobile number and email ID provided

Enter OTP and submit to create the login credentials which will be sent to your registered mobile number

Now login to fill out the CAT application form, upload a photo signature

Pay the CAT registration fee. After the fee payment, a confirmation email will be sent to the registered email ID

The Common Admission Test, or CAT 2022, will be held in 150 places throughout the country. The Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability components of the IIM entrance test will each last for 120 minutes (QA). Each component will have a 40-minute time limit and receive one mark less for each incorrect response.





