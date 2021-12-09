हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Cat works out at gym to be in purr-fect shape, viral video leaves internet in splits- Watch

Cat works out at gym to be in purr-fect shape, viral video leaves internet in splits- Watch

New Delhi: The internet is flooded with thousands of videos of animals that can surprise anyone. But what we have here for you today is among the top of the lot. 

A video is going viral on social media which features a cat on a health kick doing workout in a gym. In the hilarious video, a cat is seen doing crunches and sit-ups in a gym. The video is not just funny but also motivational in nature. 

Watch the hilarious video here:

According to Daily Mail report, the video have originated in China in the city of Jining and the cat’s owner filmed the video. 

The video was posted by Twitter user named @anu2181 with a caption that says, ”Me in my dreams.”

As soon as the video of posted, it went crazy viral on social media. Till now, the clip has been watched by more than two and a half thousand people, while thousands have also expressed theirselves in the comment section. 

One user wrote, ”So, kitty Kat wants bro muscleup. Very funny”. Others called it ‘Purr-fect.”

