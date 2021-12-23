Cattle smugglers attack BSF near Bengal border; one caught, rest flee

New Delhi: A group of 15 to 20 alleged cattle smugglers were intercepted by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday at about 2 am near border outpost Daribas in West Bengal’s Coochbehar sector.

The BSF troops challenged them but they encircled and attacked the troops. One of the jawans fired in self-defence injuring one of the miscreants, who was taken to the hospital.

The miscreants fled away from the spot taking advantage of dense fog and darkness of night but in the process, one miscreant got hit on his shoulder, said BSF.

“BSF Jawan fired from Pump Action Gun to disperse these miscreants but they attempted to snatch weapon from one of the jawans and inflicted injuries to one of them. Sensing eminent threat to his life, Jawan fired in air from his weapon in self-defense but these warning shots could not deter them & continued to encircle the jawans,” said BSF in a statement.

“The injured miscreant was given first aid immediately at BOP Gitaldah by the unit doctor and subsequently evacuated to Civil Hospital Dinhata and further to MJN Hospital at Coochbehar,” it added.

The injured miscreant was identified as an active cattle smuggler and his wife is also involved in trans-border crimes and is currently in Coochbehar Jail under NDPS Act, said the Force.

