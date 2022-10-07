NewsIndia
ANUBRATA MONDAL

Cattle smuggling case: ED gets custody of TMC 'strongman' Anubrata Mondal's bodyguard

ED sleuths have taken Hossain`s custody from the authorities of the Special Correctional Home at Asansol where he was already in custody following his arrest by the CBI. He will now be grilled in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 06:54 PM IST|Source:
  • ED has got custody of TMC 'strongman' Anubrata Mondal's bodyguard
  • Sehgal Hossain will now be grilled in the cattle smuggling case
  • Sources said ED has plans to take him to Delhi for further questioning

Trending Photos

Cattle smuggling case: ED gets custody of TMC 'strongman' Anubrata Mondal's bodyguard

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested and took into its custody Sehgal Hossain, the bodyguard of Trinamool Congress strongman and the party`s Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mondal in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

ED sleuths have taken Hossain`s custody from the authorities of the Special Correctional Home at Asansol where he was already in custody following his arrest by the CBI. He was supposed to be in that custody till November 5.

 

 

Three senior ED officials arrived here from Delhi on Friday along with a court order that allowed the agency to take Hossain into its custody. Sources said ED has plans to take him to Delhi for further questioning.

Officials said the quantum of property and assets of Hossian that have been assessed by the ED is not proportionate with his income as a Constable with the West Bengal police.

"The question is if he actually purchased them or someone more influential bought in Hossain`s name. Hence, it has become necessary to take him to custody and question him," an ED official said. He further said that during questioning, Hossain had made a constant effort to mislead the officials about which the senior ED officials in Delhi were also apprised.

After getting the green signal on this count from the headquarters, the ED officials approached the court in Asansol with the plea seeking Hossain`s custody. After the court approved their plea, ED officials arrested him. Meanwhile, also on Friday, the CBI has also filed a fresh chargesheet at a special vacation court in Asansol in the coal smuggling case.

In this chargesheet, Anubrata Mondal`s name has appeared for the first time as the beneficiary of the cattle smuggling scam. In the chargesheet, CBI has also underlined details of the huge assets and property of Mondal, and his family members.

Live Tv

Anubrata Mondalcattle smuggling caseEnforcement DirectorateTMCCBIWest Bengal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'