attempt to kidnap

Caught on camera: Man attempts to kidnap 4-year-old in Ludhiana; arrested

The CCTV footage which has been tweeted by news agency ANI shows the man approaching towards the child and quietly picking her up. 

Caught on camera: Man attempts to kidnap 4-year-old in Ludhiana; arrested
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

A man in Punjab's Ludhiana has been caught on CCTV attempting to a kidnap a four-year-old child while she was sleeping with her family outside their residence in Rishi Nagar area on Tuesday night.

The footage has been tweeted by news agency ANI. It shows the man, reportedly a vendor, approaching towards the child's cot and quietly picking her up. He then puts her in a cart which he is carrying. 

When he tries to flee with the child, her family members wake up and rescue her. They also try to chase him, but he leaves the place. 

Here's the video:

"A man attempts to steal a 4-year-old child while she was sleeping with her family members outside her residence in Ludhiana's Rishi Nagar area. However, the attempt was foiled as family members woke up and rescued the child," tweeted ANI.

Live TV

The man was later arrested by the police and the reason behind his attempt to kidnap the child is being ascertained.

