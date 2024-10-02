Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2801609https://zeenews.india.com/india/caught-on-cctv-punjab-woman-stops-3-robbers-trying-to-break-in-her-house-alone-2801609.html
NewsIndia
PUNJAB NEWS

Caught On CCTV: Punjab Woman Stops 3 Robbers Trying To Break In Her House Alone

The woman was identified as Mandeep Kaur. The woman's husband was not at home, and she was at home with their two children when the incident took place.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 07:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Caught On CCTV: Punjab Woman Stops 3 Robbers Trying To Break In Her House Alone In the CCTV footage, the woman was seen blocking the door with all her strength. (Photo:X)

A woman in Punjab stopped three robbers from entering her house during the day. While making the efforts single-handedly, she screamed and blocked the entrance door as the criminals kept making efforts to forcefully enter inside. The incident took place in Amritsar. According to an NDTV report, the woman was identified as Mandeep Kaur. The woman's husband was not at home, and she was at home with their two children when the incident took place. 

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras at her home. In the footage, robbers were seen making attempts to enter inside the house and how Kaur single-handedly stopped them. According to reports, Mandeep Kaur's husband Jagjeet Singh is a jeweller. As per the time stamp in the CCTV footage, the robbers tried breaking in on Monday evening.

The woman said that she was drying clothes when she noticed three masked men near her home. Soon, they approached the main door after scaling the wall. After realizing that robbers are making attempts to enter the house, she rushed to lock the door, but the robbers started pushing hard to get in.

In the CCTV footage, Kaur was seen blocking the door with all her strength. She used all her strength and somehow managed to latch the door and then pull the sofa to block the door to deny entry to robbers. In a bid to alert the neighbours she kept on screaming. Amid all this, her son and daughter were left tense. 

There were two more cameras, which covered the entry to the house. The cameras captured the three robbers trying hard and pushing the main door. She is heard screaming as the robbers failed to force their way in and flee.

While speaking to the media about the incident, the woman said her children were in shock.

Speaking about the incident, police officer AK Sohi said they are investigating the robbery attempt and scanning the CCTV footage to identify the criminals so that they can be taken into custody at the earliest, as per the NDTV report.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
NEWS ON ONE CLICK