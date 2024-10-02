Caught On CCTV: Punjab Woman Stops 3 Robbers Trying To Break In Her House Alone

A woman in Punjab stopped three robbers from entering her house during the day. While making the efforts single-handedly, she screamed and blocked the entrance door as the criminals kept making efforts to forcefully enter inside. The incident took place in Amritsar. According to an NDTV report, the woman was identified as Mandeep Kaur. The woman's husband was not at home, and she was at home with their two children when the incident took place.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras at her home. In the footage, robbers were seen making attempts to enter inside the house and how Kaur single-handedly stopped them. According to reports, Mandeep Kaur's husband Jagjeet Singh is a jeweller. As per the time stamp in the CCTV footage, the robbers tried breaking in on Monday evening.

In an extraordinary act of bravery, a woman in Punjab's Amritsar single-handedly fought off three robbers who tried to broke into her home, turning what could have been a disastrous robbery into an inspiring tale of courage. #Amritsar #Panjab #women pic.twitter.com/frlbtfT9Yn — Ashutosh Kumar (@Ashutos59663780) October 2, 2024

The woman said that she was drying clothes when she noticed three masked men near her home. Soon, they approached the main door after scaling the wall. After realizing that robbers are making attempts to enter the house, she rushed to lock the door, but the robbers started pushing hard to get in.

In the CCTV footage, Kaur was seen blocking the door with all her strength. She used all her strength and somehow managed to latch the door and then pull the sofa to block the door to deny entry to robbers. In a bid to alert the neighbours she kept on screaming. Amid all this, her son and daughter were left tense.

There were two more cameras, which covered the entry to the house. The cameras captured the three robbers trying hard and pushing the main door. She is heard screaming as the robbers failed to force their way in and flee.

While speaking to the media about the incident, the woman said her children were in shock.

Speaking about the incident, police officer AK Sohi said they are investigating the robbery attempt and scanning the CCTV footage to identify the criminals so that they can be taken into custody at the earliest, as per the NDTV report.