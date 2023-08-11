Moradabad (UP): Anuj Chaudhary, 34, a BJP leader from Sambhal, was gunned down outside his home in Moradabad’s Pakwada area. He was strolling outside his flat with his brother Puneet when three men on a bike arrived and shot him on Thursday evening. His brother took him to a hospital where he died of bullet wounds. Anuj, who lived in Aliya Nekpur village in Sambhal, had a flat in a society in Moradabad. He had fought for the block chief elections from Asmoli block in Sambhal district and lost by 17 votes.

The CCTV footage of the horiffic incident has gone viral on social media.

He was a loyal party member and attended all party meetings in Sambhal. “He had filed a no-confidence motion against the current block chief which triggered this incident,” his brother told police.

Case Registered Against 4 People

Meanwhile, the Moradabad police has revealed that there was a dispute of mutual enmity and registered a case against four people. Taking to Twitter, the official handle tweeted SSP Moradabad as saying, "There was a dispute of mutual enmity in the above case, a named case has been registered against 04 people. Five teams have been formed to arrest the wanted accused. Strict legal action will be taken by arresting the wanted accused soon, in this regard."