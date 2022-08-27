NewsIndia
PARTHA CHATTERJEE ARPITA MUKHERJEE

CBI arrests close relative of Partha Chatterjee - once a HOUSE PAINTER, now owner of farm houses, hotels in DUBAI

SSC Scam Case: Partha Chatterjee's relative Prasanna Roy owns several hotels not only in Dubai but also in Darjeeling, Uttarakhand and Puri. Apart from this, the central agency have also found several bighas of land in his name in North Bengal.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Prasanna Kumar Roy, the second middleman in SSC scam case was taken into custody by the CBI from New Town on Friday.
  • CBI sources said that their sleuths are currently conducting a raid and search operations in different places taking Roy along with them.
  • It is learnt that Prasanna Roy will be presented at a special court of CBI in Kolkata on Saturday.

The state was shocked to see the mountain of money and properties belonging to Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee. Partha Chatterjee's niece and son-in-law are not far behind. Prasanna Kumar Roy, the second middleman in SSC scam case was taken into custody by the CBI from New Town on Friday. Allegedly, Dubai hotel owner Prasanna is also connected with SSC recruitment corruption. But his rise is also surprising. According to CBI sources, this Prasanna is the owner of multiple land and farm houses in New Town-Rajarhat area. But according to local sources, he used to be a house painter in his early life. After that, Prasanna became a house painting contractor. Now he is the owner of a hotel in Dubai. He also have at least five farm houses in New Town area. 

Partha's relative Prasanna owns several hotels not only in Dubai but also in Darjeeling, Uttarakhand and Puri. Apart from this, the central agency have also found several bighas of land in his name in North Bengal. Now the question arises that how Prasanna became the owner of this huge property in just a few years? The central agency is also investigating whether the SSC recruitment corruption money was invested to buy this huge property or not? 

CBI sources said that their sleuths are currently conducting a raid and search operations in different places taking Roy along with them. It is learnt that Prasanna Roy will be presented at a special court of CBI in Kolkata on Saturday.

Partha Chatterjee Arpita MukherjeePrasanna RoyBengal SSC scamMamata BanerjeeCBI

