Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI arrests former CBIC deputy commissioner, two others in alleged bribery case

As per reports, searches were conducted at the residential premises of accused located at Delhi which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a former Deputy Commissioner of Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs along with a Customs House Agent and a Businessman (an importer of toys) in an alleged bribery case of Rs 1 lakh.

A case was reportedly registered against the accused on the allegations of conspiring to induce public servants for getting cleared a toys consignment which was stopped by customs officials using the personal influence of said Deputy Commissioner (now retired). 

It was further alleged that the said Deputy Commissioner had asked Rs 1 lakh from other accused for using his influence in Customs department to get cleared the stuck consignment of toys. 

CBI arrested the said Deputy Commissioner and recovered Rs 1 lakh from his car. 

The other two accused were also arrested for allegedly giving undue advantage to said Deputy Commissioner.

All the arrested accused were produced before the Competent Court at Delhi on Tuesday (September 1, 2020).

