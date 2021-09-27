CBI arrests four persons in West Bengal coal pilferage scam

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday (September 27) arrested four persons in connection with the multi-crore rupees coal pilferage scam in West Bengal.

The case pertains to the theft of coal in Eastern Coalfields areas during the last 7 to 8 years. The persons arrested are allegedly close aides of Anup Majhi, alias Lala, who is a key accused in the case.

The agency said that Jaydeb Mondal, Narayan Karka, Gurupada Maji and Nirad Baran Mondal assisted Majhi in engaging miners, arranging transporters and sold the illegally excavated coal.

The arrested persons will be produced before the Court of CBI Special Judge in Asansol.

The CBI had registered an FIR in November last year against Majhi, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee.

The agency had raided Majhi’s official premises, residences and other properties in Asansol, Ranigunj and Kolkata.

