CBI arrests four public servants in three separate cases of bribery

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Constable posted at Police Station, Sarita Vihar, Delhi for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.One Lakh from the complainant. A case was registered on a complaint against a Constable of Sarita Vihar Police Station, Delhi.

It was alleged that the complainant was being threatened by the accused that he would be implicated in a case being investigated by Sarita Vihar, Police Station if he does not give him a bribe of Rs. Two lakh and one latest mobile phone. After negotiation, the bribe was reduced to Rs. One Lakh and one latest mobile phone. CBI laid a trap and caught the constable while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs. One Lakh. Searches were conducted at the premises of accused. The accused was produced before the Designated Court at Delhi and remanded to Judicial Custody.

In the second case, CBI has arrested an LDC and an AO, both posted at East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi in an alleged bribery case of Rs. 40,000. A case was registered on a complaint against an LDC/Licence Inspector of East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It was alleged that 5 Licenses for establishing “Gharelu Udyog” were applied by the complainant (one in his own name and four in the name of his relatives) in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Paraparganj, Delhi and the accused demanded a bribe of Ra.60,000/- (Rs.12000 per license) for himself and other Senior officials for issuing these licenses.

The bribe was negotiated to Rs.40,000. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs.40,000. During further verification, the alleged role of AO also came and he was arrested. Both the accused were produced before the Designated Court, Delhi and remanded to Judicial Custody.

In the third case, CBI has arrested a Junior Engineer, Military Engineering Services, Karanja Naval Station, NAD, Karanja, Raigad (Maharashtra) for demanding & accepting a bribe of Rs.18,000 from the complainant. A case was registered against the Junior Engineer (officiating as Assistant Garrison Engineer), Military Engineering Services, Karanja Naval Station, NAD, Karanja, Raigad (Maharashtra) on the allegations that the accused demanded Rs.18,000 as illegal gratification from the complainant for releasing the payment of bills of Rs.13.5 lakh (approx) related to the provisioning of interlocking tiles at Navy Nagar and addition/alteration of windows/ventilators in Naval Station, Karanja, Raigad.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs.18,000 from the complainant. Searches at the premises of the accused at Raigad & Pune (Maharashtra) and Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) were conducted which led to the recovery of Rs.12.6 lakh (approx). The accused is being produced today before the Competent Court at Raigad.