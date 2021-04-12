CBI arrests MCD's Assistant Sanitary Inspector in bribery case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday (April 12) arrested an Assistant Sanitary Inspector and a temporary staff of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a bribery case.

A case was registered against an Assistant Sanitary Inspector, after the complainant, who is a temporary staff of the MCD, alleged that the MCD official was also not paying a complete salary to the temporary staff working at MCD and used to take their ATM cards.

It was further alleged that the complainant’s ATM card was with him and the complainant did not want to give it to MCD officials. The complainant alleged that he was, therefore, neither deployed for duty for the last six months nor paid any salary.

The Assistant Sanitary Inspector was allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 8000 for deploying him on duty. Accordingly, the first installment of a bribe of Rs 4,000 was allegedly negotiated. The CBI laid a trap and caught the Assistant Sanitary Inspector and a temporary staff of MCD while demanding and accepting the said bribe amount from the complainant.

During the search at the office of the accused, several incriminating documents including blank signed cheques, ATM cards, etc were recovered. This also led to searches at the residence of another suspect (a Sanitary Inspector) in Ghaziabad, and a sum of about Rs 38 lakh and other documents were recovered. The role of said Sanitary Inspector is being looked into.

The arrested accused were produced before the court and the Assistant Sanitary Inspector was sent to two days Police custody and the other temporary staff to judicial custody.

The inspector was allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 8,000 for deploying a temporary staff on duty and the first installment of a bribe of Rs 4,000 was also negotiated.

Live TV