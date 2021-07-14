हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBI

CBI arrests NHPC official, two others in bribery case

The agency said that it conducted searches at Faridabad, Kullu and Delhi which led to the recovery of incriminating documents including property and financial dealings.

CBI arrests NHPC official, two others in bribery case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested the Chief General Manager of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and two others in a case involving a bribery case of Rs 5 lakh.

The NHPC official, Harjeet Singh Puri, was allegedly caught accepting the bribe from Sunil Mendiratta, Senior General Manager of Gammon CMC Joint Venture, and another person Sanchit Saini, who carried the money.

Puri allegedly demanded a bribe to expedite payment of claims to the private firm.

“The private company has two claims of Rs. 1.36 crore (approximately) and Rs. 1.9 crore (approximately) and some additional bill of Rs. 2 crore (approximately) which were pending. The Senior General Manager (Project) of the private company (Joint Venture) requested the CGM (Finance), NHPC to expedite the process of payment of the same, for which the CGM allegedly demanded the bribe,” the CBI said in a statement.

The agency said that it conducted searches at Faridabad, Kullu and Delhi which led to recovery of incriminating documents including of property and financial dealings.

CBICentral Bureau of InvestigationBribery caseNational Hydroelectric Power Corporation
