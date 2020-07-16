CBI arrests NTPC manager for accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Jodhpur

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday (July 16) arrested a National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) manager for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant.  The arrested manager is expected to be produced in Jodhpur's CBI court today.

The CBI arrested the accused from NTPC Ltd, Phalodi, Jodhpur (Rajasthan) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant, who gave prior information in this regard.

A case was registered against the NTPC official U/s 7 of PC Act, 1988 (as Amended in 2018) on the allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 3,50,000 from the complainant for the smooth functioning of the work relating to the cleaning of Solar Plant at Bhadla, Phalodi in district Jodhpur. 

The CBI sleuths laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the first installment of the bribe of Rs one lakh.

Searches were conducted at the premises of accused at Phalodi and Bhilwara in Rajasthan which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

