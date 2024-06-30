Advertisement
NEET-UG PAPER LEAK

CBI Arrests School Owner From Gujarat's Godhra In NEET-UG Paper Leak Probe

The CBI arrested Dixit Patel, the owner of the Jay Jalaram School in Godhra in the Panchmahal district, where the exam was held, was taken into custody early on Sunday morning from his residence.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 08:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
CBI Arrests School Owner From Gujarat's Godhra In NEET-UG Paper Leak Probe ANI

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) arrested the owner of a private school in Gujarat's Godhra on Sunday for alleged involvement in NEET-UG exam malpractices. Speaking to news agency PTI, public prosecutor Rakesh Thakor said, "Dixit Patel, the owner of the Jay Jalaram School in Godhra in the Panchmahal district, where the exam was held, was taken into custody early in the morning from his residence. The CBI is currently taking Patel to Ahmedabad to get his remand."

"As the case has been handed over to the CBI by the Gujarat government, a CBI team will produce him (Dixit Patel) before a designated court in Ahmedabad to acquire his remand," explained Thakor. On May 5, one of the designated locations for the NEET-UG exam was Jay Jalaram School. Patel is the sixth person to be held in the case where the accused reportedly sought Rs 10 lakh from aspirants to assist them pass the test. 

This is a developing story.

