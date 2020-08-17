CBI arrests Superintendent of CGST in bribery case, recovers Rs 64 lakh from his premises

New Delhi: In an alleged bribery case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Superintendent, CGST, Rohtak, Haryana. The CBI registered a case Under Section 120-B of IPC and Section 7 of PC Act, 1988 (as amended in the year 2018) against the two Superintendents and two Inspectors, working in the office of Commissioner of CGST (Central Goods and Services Tax), Rohtak (Haryana) on a complaint.

It was alleged that the said official had raided complainant’s factory premises and intimated the latter that he had paid less GST and they would lodge a case against his company and impose a heavy penalty.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 12 lakh as a bribe and later the amount was negotiated to Rs 9 lakh. The Superintendent called the complainant at the Rai Industrial Area, located on the GT Road, Sonepat district for the delivery of the bribe amount, it was further alleged.

Accordingly, the complainant reached the designated spot where the accused accepted the bribe amount of Rs 6 lakh from the complainant. The CBI laid a trap and recovered the bribe amount and the Superintendent was caught red-handed.

Searches were later conducted on the premises of public servants in Rohtak and Delhi and some incriminating documents, jewellery, locker key, bank details, etc were recovered. Cash of Rs 64 lakh (approx.) was also recovered from the premises of the arrested accused.

The arrested accused was produced before the court at Panchkula and remanded to police custody for four days.